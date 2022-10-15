Iran FM Amir Abdollahian, EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell hold telephone conversation

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and Joseph Borrell, High Representative of the European Union's Foreign Policy, had a telephone conversation and exchanged opinions.

In this conversation, opinions were exchanged about the latest developments related to the sanctions cancellation negotiations and bilateral relations with the European Union and recent issues in Iran.

While appreciating Joseph Burrell's constructive efforts to help all parties return to their commitments in the agreement, Amir Abdollahian said that despite some conflicting media statements by the American side, the steps to reach an agreement are now on the right track.

