Iran, Azerbaijan presidents meet in Kazakhstan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met and held talks with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliev on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

Earlier today, President Raisi met and held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The sixth summit of the CICA was launched on Thursday morning. The meeting was chaired by the President of Kazakhstan and attended by President Raisi and 10 other heads of state.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Kazakhstan's capital on Wednesday evening to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iranian President Mohammad Jamshidi are accompanying the President during this trip.

The CICA is an international forum for strengthening cooperation in line with peace, security, and tranquility in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Thailand are some members of the 27-member forum.

