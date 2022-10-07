Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said that the trend of developing Iran and Russia should be followed quickly, adding that the development of relations between the two countries has the message for the enemies that sanctions cannot prevent the implementation of their plans.

Mohammad Mokhbar made the remarks addressing the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Russia, which was held on the sidelines of the Second Caspian Economic Forum that Iran and Russia have good and growing relations, and the will of the two countries to strengthen relations is serious.

Referring to the meeting with CEOs of 15 Russian businesses active in the fields of energy, oil and gas, shipping, and agriculture, Mokhber added that in that meeting, the investors of these companies in oil fields, as well as in the agricultural, financial, banking, transit and transportation sectors.

Discussions and decisions were made and it was decided that the parties should present a schedule for implementation.

Referring to some international developments, Iran’s First Vice President added: The Islamic Republic is against any kind of war and considers the main reason for it to be the presence of NATO in the region.

Iran’s First Vice President at the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Russia added that transportation, transit, energy and activating the North-South corridor are the most important axes of cooperation between Iran and Russia, saying that creating a joint bank, electrifying the Garmsar-Inchebron railway and speeding up oil and gas contracts and Creating a joint free zone is one of the other areas of desired cooperation that we must pursue seriously.

Emphasizing that according to the order of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the process of developing relations with Russia should be followed quickly, Mokhber noted that the development of relations between Iran and Russia has the message for the enemies that sanctions cannot prevent the implementation of their plans.

Referring to the friendly relations and good neighborliness between the two countries, the Russian Prime Minister said: "Moscow is interested in expanding and deepening cooperation with Tehran in all fields."

Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin considered the development and expansion of relations between the two countries as the best answer to the illegal sanctions against Iran and Russia, and added, "We welcome the presence and activity of Iranian companies in Russia, and the field of joint activity and cooperation is available for our partners in Russia."

He added that despite the sanctions, the companies of the two countries are cooperating and Russian companies have taken good measures in the field of joint investment and cooperation in the energy sector and new oil and gas fields.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday evening to take part in the Second Caspian Economic Forum.

Mokhber is heading a high-ranking economic and political delegation during his trip to Moscow that hosts the forum on Thursday.

