Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that Iran is a leading country in producing radio medicines and has plans to increase its production capacity.

Eslami said that Iranian patients receive radio medicine treatment in 205 medical centers across the country.

Referring to the country’s 20-year strategic nuclear vision plan, he said that expansion of nuclear technology in different areas is high on the agenda of the country.

Many in the world regard that nuclear technology is restricted to uranium enrichment while it is only one part of the technology, the official said, underlining the application of this science in the diagnosing and treatment of special diseases like cancer.

endNewsMessage1