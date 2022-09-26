The 66th Annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began on Monday in Vienna.

Representatives, ambassadors, and senior officials of 175 state members of the IAEA participate in this conference either in person or via video link.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami is present at the conference and will give an address.

Eslami will also meet with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and a number of counterparts from other countries.

The conference will discuss various issues, including nuclear medicine and nuclear innovations of the IAEA as well as the nuclear watchdog’s budget and spending.

Also on the sidelines, there will be held specialized round tables and forums.

The conference is held two weeks after the periodical meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors which discussed Iran’s nuclear program.

The IAEA has been raising allegations about what is called undeclared nuclear activities by Iran since three years ago. The claims were instigated by the Zionist regime and magnified by the Western Media.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected the claims and emphasized that the countries’ safeguards-related commitments are not unlimited.

Iran’s Eslami said before he left for the conference that he would raise the issue in his address, noting that those allegations were unfounded.

