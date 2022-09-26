Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of supporting the efforts to reach an agreement with Iran in the framework of the Vienna Talks.

According to Arab media “Elnasrah” Hamad Al Thani said that reaching an agreement with Iran will help establish security and stability in the region.

Regarding the global energy crisis, he said that Qatar has been planning for the development of the northern gas field for years.

