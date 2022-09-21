The Iranian and Lebanese foreign ministers met and conferred on bilateral relations and regional developments on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Abdullah Bu Habib reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations.

The top Iranian diplomat announced Tehran’s readiness to the expansion of economic, business, cultural, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Also, the latest developments in Iran’s talks on the removal of sanctions with world powers were discussed in the meeting.

endNewsMessage1