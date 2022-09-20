Presidents of Iran and France are to meet today (Tuesday) in New York on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session, a French news channel reported.

The two presidents will hold talks on various issues including the 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), France 24 broadcast.

French President Emmanuel Macron has held several telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in recent months, the media said.

Although Macron had already underlined that the ball is in Iran’s court and an agreement is “useful” even if it does not solve all issues, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna repeated the claim last night that Iran procrastinate the agreement in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Iran says that an effective and sustainable agreement on the removal of the sanctions will achieve when the economic interests of the Iranian nation are fulfilled.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that Tehran has over and over presented due determination and goodwill to reach the final step to a good agreement, and the only obstacle to this end is that the US does not follow realism and not have a necessary will.

endNewsMessage1