Iran FM holds diplomatic meetings on UNGA sidelines

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held several bilateral meetings with officials participating in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Amirabdollahian met with his South Korean, Qatari, and Lebanese counterparts Park Jin, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahaman Al Thani, and Abdallah Bou Habib.

Heading a delegation, President Ebrahim Raisi left for New York on Monday morning to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly to advocate “fair international order through economic multilateralism.”

President Raisi will give an address at the General Assembly and meet other heads of state and other international figures on the sidelines.

