Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi heading a high-profile political and economic delegation, left for Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Wednesday to participate in the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Iran’s Minister of Trade, Mine and Industry Reza Fatemi-Amin, and Head of the President’s Office Gholam-Hossein Esmaili are among the companions of Iranian President on his visit to Uzbekistan.

Raisi will have a vis-à-vis meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will participate in the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

He will also give a speech at the summit and meet with the leaders of the SCO member states on the sidelines.

