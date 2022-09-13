US State Secretary Antony Blinken is playing the blame game to cover up the Biden administration’s incapability to reach a consensus with Iran over Washinton's return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

As other sides involved in the Vienna talks are waiting for Washington to take a political decision, the American secretary of state hesitates to answer Tehran’s response to the Europeans’ suggestions after 10 days, but he reiterates previous allegations, claiming that the Iranians’ response was a step back.

Blinken, who visits Mexico, pointed to an anti-Iran statement issued by the European trio (Britain, France, Germany) and tried to throw the ball in Iran’s court, alleging that Iran is either "unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement."

He further accused the Islamic Republic of proposing additional issues in the process of the Vienna talks, while he claimed in a joint news conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg on September 9 that some gaps were filled in recent weeks and that Iran had put aside some of its demands, which were not parts of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The secretary of state also said that his country is against any agreement, which cannot meet minimum requirements, so the US will sign a deal that helps develop its national security.

But Blinken did not point to Washington’s excessive demands from Iran in the talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the JCPOA and lift anti-Iran sanctions.

The European trio issued a statement on September 10, claiming that Iran has not used the crucial diplomatic opportunity and that the Islamic Republic is pursuing development of its nuclear program at an unconstructive level.

"Iran's position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPOA," the E3 alleged, claiming, "This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPOA."

"Given Iran’s failure to conclude the deal on the table, we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation with the IAEA regarding its NPT (non-proliferation treaty) safeguards agreement," the three European powers allegedly said.

But in fact, Iran has suggested rational and legitimate demands regarding its nuclear program and removal of sanctions to reach a stable and reliable agreement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly underlined that all signatories to the JCPOA are expected to abide by their commitments under the deal and no remaining issue should be left unsolved, which may pave the way for putting pressure on Tehran in the future.

