The U.S. retreat in the nuclear talks is because of elections, not Israel pressures, an expert on international relations has said.

Abdolreza Farajirad said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the IAEA issuing a resolution against Iran can have a negative impact on the nuclear talks to revive the JCPOA.

The West postponed the nuclear talks on reviving the JCPOA until after the U.S. elections unless Iran and the EU can satisfy them based on a framework and reach a conclusion within 10 days, which seems very unlikely, he emphasized.

He said that the mid-term elections in the U.S. have caused the revival of the JCPOA to face a deadlock, adding that the retreat of the U.S. in the negotiations is due to the mid-term elections.

The IAEA is doing political work despite being a technical institution, he noted.

The IAEA policies are in coordination with the policies of the West and it works in line with Western policies, he said, adding that it means that without coordinating with the West, the IAEA does not issue a resolution nor does it reward or punish any government.

endNewsMessage1