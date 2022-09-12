An adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces emphasized the necessity for the non-stop expansion of the country’s defense capabilities.

Addressing a military conference in Tehran on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Iran’s strategic, geopolitical and geostrategic position necessitates the constant promotion of its defense power.

Defense power is the best factor in safeguarding national security and protecting the country’s territorial integrity, the former defense minister added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In February 2018, Ayatollah Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” the Leader said at the time.

endNewsMessage1