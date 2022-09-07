Former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai met and conferred with Iran’s Ambassador to that country Bahador Aminian in Kabul.

Karzai and Ambassador Aminian in the meeting exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments in Afghanistan and the region.

The former president of Afghanistan said that Iran is Afghanistan’s old friend.

Hamid Karzai also asked for further expansion of relations and cooperation between the two nations.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said that expansion of comprehensive ties and cooperation with Iran’s neighbors, including Afghanistan, is among the priorities in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

endNewsMessage1