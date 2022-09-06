The Assembly of Experts, the governmental body responsible for appointing Iran’s supreme leader, convened on Tuesday for its 13th official meeting since the election.

The fifth Assembly of Experts gathered together for the first session of the 13th meeting in the old building of Iran’s Parliament this morning and Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, the chairman of the assembly, gave the opening address.

Also, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, as the guest speaker, briefed the assembly on the regional relations of the country and the latest development in the talks to remove sanctions against Iran.

The members of the assembly will meet Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei tomorrow after their meeting ends.

