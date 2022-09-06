Russian envoy in Vienna said that it was clear that Iran wouldn’t accept loopholes and ambiguities in a possible deal reached through the talk in the Austrian capital.

“It’s clear that Iran will not accept loopholes and ambiguities,” Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Ulyanov was responding to a tweet by the Iranian expert on nuclear talks Mohammad Marandi who criticized EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for misidentifying Iran as the party responsible for the current stagnation in the talks.

Iran and the United States are exchanging comments via the EU coordinator on the recent draft proposed by Borrell to finalize the deal allowing the US to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I am not sure that EU forgot who is responsible for the current situation,” Ulyanov added, referring to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, which caused all this mess.

The Russian diplomat also said, “Despite the complicated character of international relations, participants in the Vienna Talks demonstrated so far the ability to be pragmatic.”

Marandi had written in his tweet, “Borrell is a US ally and forgets that the reason for these negotiations are western violations of the JCPOA and maximum pressure sanctions targeting Iranian citizens even as Iran was in full compliance. Iran will not accept loopholes & ambiguities. The US is imposing costs on the EU.”

endNewsMessage1