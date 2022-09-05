Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the country has preserved its share of the energy market despite sanctions, but it could contribute to solving Europe’s energy crisis if a deal is reached.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Nasser Kanaani said that full removal of sanctions on the Iranian nation and government was among Iran’s fundamental goals.

Noting that the United States responded to Iran’s response to the draft proposed by the EU coordinator with delay, Kanaani said that Iran had made its contribution to the talks to revive the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and was waiting for the US response.

Likening the efforts made to reach an agreement on reviving the JCPOA to a marathon, the spokesman said that Iran took responsible steps and conveyed its views to the European side in order to protect Iran’s interest with a happy ending for the process.

If the opposite side has the political determination and acts constructively and progressively, Kanaani said, a deal is available provided that Iran’s response was reasonable and constructive.

