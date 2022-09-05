Iranian foreign minister said in a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen that the continuation of current conditions and achieving s sustainable ceasefire in Yemen is conditional on the full end of the siege of the Yemeni nation.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday meeting with UN secretary general Special Envoy on Yemen Hans Grundberg exchanged views on the latest developments in Yemen, including the ongoing ceasefire there, and said that if it is supposed to be sustainable the siege of the Yemeni nation needs to be lifted first.

Amirabdollahian said that the final decision-maker about Yemen’s fate is the people of that country, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran favors the establishment of peace, stability, and restoration of security for the great Yemeni nation, believing that the stability and security in that country have a direct effect on the stability and security of the region and the Persian Gulf.

Stressing the need to end the siege of Yemen, the foreign minister said that the fate of 20 million Yemeni women, children, and men in tough conditions of providing their most primitive needs, such as medicine, food, and clean water cannot be easily ignored.

Amirabdollahian appreciated the UN special envoy on Yemen’s efforts to broker peace in Yemen, criticized the sabotage of some sides in implementing the articles of the reached agreement to end the siege of the Yemeni people, and said that there is no other way to ensure the sustainability of that ceasefire.

The UN secretary general's Special Envoy on Yemen, too, appreciated the constructive moves made by the Islamic Republic of Iran to end the Yemen war, reiterating, “Ever since I started my mission as the special envoy of the UN secretary-general on Yemen, I have been pursuing efforts aimed at the establishment of a ceasefire there.”

He said that moving towards the establishment of a sustainable ceasefire to which all engaged sides will be committed has always been emphasized by the UN.

Grundberg also briefed Amirabdollahian about his detailed talks with Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji about the latest developments in Yemen.

