Iran should keep its cooperation with the IAEA despite political behaviors, an expert on international issues has said.

Morteza Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that there is no doubt about the political behaviors of the IAEA toward Iran.

But the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA should be kept, the expert said, adding that as some agreements happened before, the talks with the IAEA can lead to advantages.

The U.S. and the EU are seeking to revive the JCPOA because they are aware of the importance of this deal, he added.

