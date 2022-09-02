Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced that Tehran has sent its opinion on the US’s response to an EU draft text for the possible agreement on removal of sanctions.

“After receiving the United States’ response, the Islamic Republic’s expert team examined it carefully and Iran’s responses were compiled and submitted to the coordinator tonight,” Kanaani said.

He pointed out that Iran's response was prepared after evaluation on various levels.

Kanaani pointed out that the text that was sent by Iran has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the talks.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry were examining the proposed text and preparing a response with due care and speed.

Iran has demonstrated its goodwill and seriousness for reaching a strong and sustainable deal, Amirabdollahian noted.

endNewsMessage1