Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has traveled to Russia to pursue the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday night, Amirabdollahian said, “The main goal of the visit to Moscow is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on a request made to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some Western parties want Tehran to play an active role in this regard.

“Also on the agenda of the trip are a follow-up on bilateral ties and the issue of Afghanistan,” he added.

In separate comments about Amirabdollahian’s visit to Russia, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said a number of European countries have called on Iran to play a role in the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

As Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has underlined, Iran is opposed to war and bloodshed and seeks de-escalation of tensions, the envoy added.

He also noted that the foreign minister of Iran is going to hold talks about Afghanistan, Syria, and the West Asia during the trip to Russia.

“In addition, there is the issue of our 25-year (comprehensive cooperation) agreement with Russia. We have submitted the draft agreement to Russia. The Russian side has expressed its views. Naturally this issue is being examined. God willing, we will be able to sign this agreement in the near future,” Jalali stated.

endNewsMessage1