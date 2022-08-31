Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that the main purpose of his visit to Moscow is to try to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Referring to his visits to Moscow, Amirabdollahian said that the main purpose of the trip to Moscow is to try to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that some Western sides want Tehran to play an active role in this issue.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed out that pursuing bilateral relations and the issue of Afghanistan is also on the agenda of the trip.

Amirabdollahian will visit Moscow tomorrow (Wednesday) during which he will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

