Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday held a meeting with the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Amirabdollahian, who had traveled to Zanzibar, arrived in the capital of Tanzania, Dodoma, and was welcomed by the country's foreign minister.

Amirabdollahian’s first visit to African countries as a foreign minister began on Monday, August 22. He first visited Mali and Tanzania; he then left Tanzania for Zanzibar late Thursday night.

endNewsMessage1