EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Iran's response to the EU's proposal on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is reasonable.

On the sidelines of a seminar in Spain, Borrell said that Iran's response has been shared with the US and Washington has not yet responded, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic-language service.

Borrell noted that we look forward to the US and hope that this response will allow us to complete the negotiation process, adding that we hope for this, but I can't assure you about it.

Addressing reporters at his weekly press conference, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the Vienna talks are still continuing, so it would be better to avoid mentioning details and the next phase, which has not yet taken place.

In the latest round of talks in Vienna, the coordinator of the European Union made suggestions to other parties, including Iran, and the Islamic Republic responded to the proposal in due time based on its constructive and accountable approach, the spokesman noted.

So far, we have not received any response to the European suggestions from the other side, specifically the US, he said, adding that "we would be able to speak about the fruitfulness of this round of talks whenever the European side announces that they have received the Americans' response, but this has not occurred yet".

endNewsMessage1