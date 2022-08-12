The former Iranian ambassador to the UK has said that In case Iran doesn’t agree with the final text proposed by the EU, once again the issue of military confrontation and escalation in the Middle East will be raised.

But the West will not go down this path, he said, adding that the likely scenario is for Iran’s case to be referred to the UN Security Council and after the activation of the Snapback mechanism all international sanctions will be re impose on Iran.

