Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Israel only understands the language of force after the Tel Aviv regime agreed to a ceasefire with Gaza-based Palestinian resistance forces who fired a barrage of rockets in retaliation for the regime’s attack on the besieged enc

According to Amirabdollahian, Israel launches "blind attacks against women and children" to "cover up the multi-layered crises in the occupied territories," but the assaults always fail and further isolate Israel.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in an Instagram post early Monday after speaking with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his Qatari, Syrian, and Lebanese counterparts about Israel's recent deadly attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Iran's top diplomat stated in his post that the Islamic Republic rejects the crimes committed by Israel and reiterated its support for an "active resistance that stops the malice of the occupiers" during talks with its allies and neighboring nations.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated his earlier remarks that the Israeli regime "only understands the language of force".

Since the 33-Day war in Lebanon in July 2006, in which Israel was compelled to accept a ceasefire without accomplishing any of its declared objectives, Tel Aviv has been attempting to "change the balance of power and terror," he said.

The ceasefire was enforced "because the Zionists only understand the language of force," according to Amirabdollahian, who added that "only just, wise observers can testify whether they have won or have been defeated."

On Friday, the Israeli regime launched airstrikes targeting residential areas in the Gaza City, killing dozens of people, including Taysir al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad, and fifteen children.

The Israeli strikes prompted the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, to respond by firing hundreds of rockets toward the occupied territories, forcing Tel Aviv to seek out a ceasefire in order to stop the retaliatory attacks.

endNewsMessage1