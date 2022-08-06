Iran's Vice president for political affairs announced that President Ebrahim Raisi has set a condition for the nuclear talks on Friday.

Mohammad Jamshidi, in a tweet on Friday night wrote that in entire phone talks between President Raisi and the French, Russian and Chinese presidents, his definite stand was that the final agreement can be reached only after the NPT claims are resolved and their files are closed.

Ali Bagheri Kani who had met the EU's JCPOA negotiations coordinator Enrique Mora in Qatar, arrived in Vienna on Wednesday as the head of the Iranian delegation to continue the Vienna nuclear negotiations to terminate the sanctions.

Spokesman of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi, too, arrived in Vienna’s Coburg Hotel.

