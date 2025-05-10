Iran lifts ban on imports of goods that have domestic rivals

The Iranian Presidency’s legal department said in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT) that the ministry will be able to place orders for foreign-made consumer goods and consumer durables that have domestically-produced versions, according to a Wednesday report by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The letter, dated April 30, said that a ban on imports of such products that had been enacted in 2019 to support domestic manufacturers has expired, adding that the MIMT would still be allowed to regulate imports by imposing tariffs on certain goods.

endNewsMessage1