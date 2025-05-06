Iran, Qatar Engage in Ongoing Maritime and Port Cooperation Talks

Speaking on Tuesday, Taraffo confirmed that Minister Farzaneh Sadegh is currently holding meetings with Qatar’s Minister of Transport to explore joint initiatives in maritime transport, port development, and logistics connectivity.

The one-day visit is focused on strengthening ties in shipping, transit corridors, and transport infrastructure, with negotiations still in progress.

Focus on New Shipping Routes and Regional Transit Corridors

Taraffo noted that discussions include the development of Iran’s Dayyer Port, enhancing maritime links between Bushehr and Qatari ports, and launching new cargo and passenger shipping services.

He added that the ministers are also reviewing a draft agreement on international road transport and examining potential collaboration in the development of regional transit corridors.

According to Taraffo, cooperation within the North–South Corridor, the Ashgabat Agreement, and the Iran–Turkey–Qatar route is being considered as part of broader efforts to facilitate multimodal transport and streamline freight movement across the region.

Further outcomes of the visit are expected upon conclusion of the ongoing negotiations later today.

endNewsMessage1