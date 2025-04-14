Iran exports value top $2 billion to EAEU in 2024: IRICA
Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has said that Iran exported more than $2 billion worth of non-oil products to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025).
In this period, Iran’s exports to the member states of the union exceeded $2 billion, showing a 20 percent growth compared to the same period last year.
Iran exported 5.59 million tons of non-oil goods to the EAEU member states, registering a 21 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.