Tehran, Ashgabat pursue increased cargo transit via railways

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, also known as RAI, said in a Tuesday statement that its CEO Jabbar Ali Zakeri had visited the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat earlier this week to discuss plans to expand railway transit between the two countries, Press TV reported.

The statement said that Zakeri and his Turkmen counterpart Azat Atamuradov had agreed in a meeting held on Thursday to increase the annual volume of cargo transit between the two countries to 10 million metric tons (mt) until the end of 2027.

