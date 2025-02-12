Iran pursuing to attract trade delegations from EAEU members

While pointing to the significance of holding the Eurasian International Exhibition, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi has announced the welcome of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) especially Russia in this prestigious trade and economic event.

He, who is the deputy minister of industry, stated that attracting trade delegations and businesspersons from the EAEU member states is the main objective of the exhibition.

