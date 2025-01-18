Iran-Russia monetary agreement becomes operational: CBI chief

Farzin, who is now in Moscow accompanying President Pezeshkian on the visit to the Russian Federation, announced the connection of Russia’s Mir Card Network system to Iran’s SHETAB banking network.

The monetary agreement between Iran and Russia has been implemented, and the national currencies of the two countries i.e. ruble and rial have been used as the basis for the settlement based on the agreed rate on the commercial foreign exchange market.

