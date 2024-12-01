Developing coop. with Russia, BRICS, SCO Iran’s main policy: envoy

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow announced, in a message released on its official Telegram channel on Saturday, organizing a meeting held at the venue of the embassy with the participation of representatives of BRICS and heads of the railway companies of SCO’s member states.

The meeting was held with the participation of Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Jabbar Ali Zakeri and it was emphasized on enhancing cooperation between Iran and Russia in bilateral, regional and international levels.

Iran’s envoy termed transportation especially railway cooperation between Iran and Russia ‘as most important areas of cooperation between the two countries’ and called for fulfilling the predefined railway projects between the two countries.

