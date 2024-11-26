Iranian, Saudi Arabia seek joint investments to serve bilateral interests
an’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati says Tehran and Riyadh are determined to make joint investments on projects that could serve their mutual interests.
Hemmati made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih on the sidelines of the 28th World Investment Conference of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to reports on Tuesday.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views to further expand bilateral economic between Iran and Saudi Arabia.