Trades via Sistan and Baluchestan hit 1.9m tons in 8 months

Ayoub Kord, the Head of the Road and Transportation Department of Sistan and Baluchestan, announced on Sunday that a total of 1,998,553 tons of goods were traded through the customs terminals and border markets of Sistan and Baluchestan province during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - November 20).

Out of this total, 973,920 tons were exported, 251,351 tons were imported, and 773,282 tons were designated for the transit of goods through the province's northern border terminals.

