Iran, Russia call for developing North-South Corridor

On the sidelines of the 81st meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council for Railway Transport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Zakeri held discussions with Belozerov about enhancing cooperation and developing the North-South Corridor.

Zakeri highlighted the strong ties between Iran and Russia, stating that their political relations are at their highest level, adding that Iranian Railways is eager to expand its collaboration with Russian Railways.

