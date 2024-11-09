Apple export stands at $124m in 7 months

As the IRICA has reported, the value of Iran’s agricultural products export increased by 28 percent in the seven-month period of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to the IRICA report, the country exported 3.8 million tons of agricultural products worth $2.2 billion in the first seven months of the current year, also indicating a 16 percent rise in terms of weight, year on year.

endNewsMessage1