Iran’s foreign trade at $99.7bln in 7-month period: IRICA

Speaking on Sunday, Rezvanifar stated that of the total $99.7 billion in foreign trade, $60.2 billion was attributed to exports, while imports accounted for $39.5 billion.

He highlighted that non-oil exports reached $32.5 billion during this period, marking a 15% increase in comparison to last year’s corresponding period.

Rezvanifar also noted that Iran's trade balance, excluding exports of crude oil, fuel oil, and technical and engineering services, showed a deficit of about $7 billion. However, with oil and technical service exports included, the country achieved a trade surplus of $20.7 billion.

endNewsMessage1