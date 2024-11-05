Iran’s foreign trade at $99.7bln in 7-month period: IRICA
Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of Iran's customs administration (IRICA), announced that Iran's foreign trade has reached nearly $100 billion in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20 – October 21, 2024).
Speaking on Sunday, Rezvanifar stated that of the total $99.7 billion in foreign trade, $60.2 billion was attributed to exports, while imports accounted for $39.5 billion.
He highlighted that non-oil exports reached $32.5 billion during this period, marking a 15% increase in comparison to last year’s corresponding period.
Rezvanifar also noted that Iran's trade balance, excluding exports of crude oil, fuel oil, and technical and engineering services, showed a deficit of about $7 billion. However, with oil and technical service exports included, the country achieved a trade surplus of $20.7 billion.