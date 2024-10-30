Parliament grants approval to Iran gov't for surging quota in IMF

During Wednesday's parliament session, lawmakers prioritized and subsequently passed the general terms of a bill to raise Iran’s quota in the IMF.

Out of 290 members, 181 voted in favor of a proposal by the Iranian Parliament Commission on Economy, enabling the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to raise the Islamic country’s share in the IMF by 1,783.6 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR). This will increase Iran’s overall IMF quota from 3,567.1 million SDR to 5,350.7 million SDR.

