46 mn tons of oil cargo loaded at Iranian ports in 7 months

PMO figures published on Saturday also showed that the country’s ports had unloaded more than 16.233 million mt of crude and oil products in the April-October period.

The figures come amid reports showing that Iran has consistently increased its exports of crude oil and petroleum products in recent months despite a regime of US sanctions that imposes restrictions on the country’s oil sales.

PMO figures showed that loading and unloading of non-oil products in Iran’s southern and northern ports had reached a total of more than 73.246 million mt in the seven months to late October.

