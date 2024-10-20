I.R. Railway ready to enhance ties with TRACECA corridor
The chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, known as RAI, Jabbar Ali Zakeri has announced Iran’s readiness to boost ties with TRACECA corridor members.
Zakeri made the remarks in a meeting with TRACECA Corridor Secretary General Asset Assavbayev in Tehran on Sunday.
Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) has good ties with a significant number of TRACECA member countries in the field of transportation, and “we hope that this interaction with 13 other countries would be increased,” he added.