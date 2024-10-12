US sanctions Iran oil exports in support of Israel

The measures are designed to intensify financial pressure on Iran, including by limiting its ability to earn the energy revenue, the US Treasury Department said in a statement, according to the American website Al Monitor. The department said its sanctions targeted “a significant portion” of the shadow fleet of tankers and illicit operators that move Iran’s petroleum exports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday that the United States is “committed to curtailing Iran’s sources of revenue.”

