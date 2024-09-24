Iran’s steel products exports hit $2.9 bn in H1
Iran’s exports of steel products reached $2.9 billion in the first half of the the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.
Steel products exports from Iran dropped by 14% in value terms in the six months to September 21, the IRICA said on Monday.
It said steel products shipments had also fallen by 13% in volume terms compared to the first half of the past calendar year to reach 5.7 million metric tons (mt).
Largest export shipments included steel ingots at $730 million followed by rebar (reinforcing bar) at $571 million and steel sheets at $210 million, said IRICA.