Iran’s steel products exports hit $2.9 bn in H1

Steel products exports from Iran dropped by 14% in value terms in the six months to September 21, the IRICA said on Monday.

It said steel products shipments had also fallen by 13% in volume terms compared to the first half of the past calendar year to reach 5.7 million metric tons (mt).

Largest export shipments included steel ingots at $730 million followed by rebar (reinforcing bar) at $571 million and steel sheets at $210 million, said IRICA.

