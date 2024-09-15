Iran's trade with Tajikistan hits $270m: Official

The envoy of Tajikistan made the remarks in a meeting with Yaghoub Ali Nazari, the Governor General of the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.

The value of trade between Iran and Tajikistan has increased from $57 million five years ago to $270 million last year (until late-March 2024), he said.

In the past few years, the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan has increased significantly, he said.

