Iran's trade with Tajikistan hits $270m: Official
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi says the trade exchanges between Tehran and Dushanbe have reached $270 million.
The envoy of Tajikistan made the remarks in a meeting with Yaghoub Ali Nazari, the Governor General of the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.
The value of trade between Iran and Tajikistan has increased from $57 million five years ago to $270 million last year (until late-March 2024), he said.
In the past few years, the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan has increased significantly, he said.