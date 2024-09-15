Rail transit of goods via Shahid Rajaee Port up 210%

Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization of Hormozgan Province Hossein Abbasnejad said that more than 2 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the port, registering a 5.22 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

As the largest commercial port and international trade gateway of the country, it saw the loading and unloading of 2,143,569 tons of goods between March 21 and August 22, 2024, he stated.

The director of Shahid Rajaee Port Special Economic Zone referred to developing the railway and strengthening the rail connection as one of the important projects at Shahid Rajaee Port.

