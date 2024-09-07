Illusions about Zangezur Corridor will not come true: Envoy

"Iran does not oppose the unblocking, but the process must happen under the national jurisdiction of the countries involved," Mehdi Sobhani was quoted by Armen Press as saying.

“Our stance regarding the unblocking issue is very clear and obvious. We do not oppose the unblocking, but we are sure that all actions within the framework of the unblocking must take place under national and state sovereignty.

"All dreams and illusions regarding the Zangezur corridor will never become reality,” he stressed.

He also reiterated Iran's opposition to extraterritoriality in Armenian territory.

