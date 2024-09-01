Iran’s rail trade with Turkmenistan up 30% at Sarakhs border crossing

Nearly 600,000 metric tons of the total foreign trade at the Sarakhs railway border was related to goods transit with a 55% growth, Mostafa Nasiri told IRNA on Sunday.

He added that 526,000 metric tons of the transit was related to imports from Turkmenistan to the Sarakhs railway border, which is 78% of the transit route of the Sarakhs-Bandar Abbas railway corridor.

400,000 metric tons of goods exported to Turkmenistan have been loaded in Razavi Khorasan province, which is the reason for the success of launching a logistics village at the Shahid Motahari Railway Station near Mashhad, Nasiri said.

