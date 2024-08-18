Iran Air launches specific flights on Tehran-Najaf in Arbaeen

Also, two flights have been planned on August 22 and the three flights on August 23 from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) to Najaf Airport.

Iran Air flights are carried out with jumbo Airbus 300-600 and modern Airbus 320.

Applicants willing to book by air ticket may refer to the following website addresses: iranair.com and ebooking.iranair.com, the announcement further read.

