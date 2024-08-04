Tehran to host petchem industry's activists from 15 countries
The 15th International Forum on Iran’s Petrochemical Industry will be held on August 4-5, 2024 in Tehran with the participation of petrochemical industrialists from 15 countries.
Foreign guests, high-ranking delegations and commercial attachés will take part in the forum from 15 countries including Uzbekistan, China, Malaysia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Serbia, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Brazil.
The head of the Iranian National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Department for International Affairs said that activists of the petrochemical industry from Malaysia, China and Venezuela will address the forum.