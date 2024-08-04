Tehran to host petchem industry's activists from 15 countries

Foreign guests, high-ranking delegations and commercial attachés will take part in the forum from 15 countries including Uzbekistan, China, Malaysia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Serbia, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Brazil.

The head of the Iranian National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Department for International Affairs said that activists of the petrochemical industry from Malaysia, China and Venezuela will address the forum.

